Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 30,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,562,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.50 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

