HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 232,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,300. The company has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

