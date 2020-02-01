Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) to Issue GBX 11.20 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,895.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

