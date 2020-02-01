Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $24.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $94,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $666,344.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,259 shares of company stock worth $7,602,953.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

