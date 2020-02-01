Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 416.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 979,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Harsco has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

