Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.