Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $158.58. 1,693,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

