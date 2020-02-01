Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $56,649,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.