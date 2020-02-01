Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

FISV stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.61. 3,427,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,968. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

