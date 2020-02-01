Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.18 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Metlife by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.71. 9,442,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

