Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 43,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 59,254,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,629,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

