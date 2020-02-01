Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,019 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,462 shares of company stock valued at $33,394,756. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

