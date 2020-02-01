Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 887 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.92.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average of $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

