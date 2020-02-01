HBZ coin Market Cap Tops $1.31 Million (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Exmo and Bitlish. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $23,345.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

