Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.
Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 545,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
