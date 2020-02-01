Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 545,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

