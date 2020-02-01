Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Healthequity worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

