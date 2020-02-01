Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05, 8,440,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 9,095,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,698,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 81,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after buying an additional 1,533,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 82,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

