HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.45

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLDCY shares. ValuEngine raised HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

