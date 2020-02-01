Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 175,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

