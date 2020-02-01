Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.