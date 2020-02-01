Hi Mutual Society Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $45.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

