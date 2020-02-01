Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.64, approximately 1,461,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 405,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
