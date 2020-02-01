Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.64, approximately 1,461,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 405,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

