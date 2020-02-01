Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

