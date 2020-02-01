HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Posts Earnings Results

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.17. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

