HOLD 1-Day Volume Hits $921.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 263.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HOLD has a market cap of $700,091.00 and approximately $921.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 475.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

