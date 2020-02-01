Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

HOLI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,053. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

