Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,484,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.