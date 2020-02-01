Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.75 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.
HOLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.
In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
