Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.75 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

HOLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

