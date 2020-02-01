Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

