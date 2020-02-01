HomeStreet’s (HMST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

HMST stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

