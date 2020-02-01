Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-37.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 5,499,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

