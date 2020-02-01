Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.53.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,783,112.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,873 shares of company stock worth $7,223,403 over the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,149,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,409,000 after buying an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

