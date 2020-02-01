Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.53.
HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.
Shares of HLI stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,149,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,409,000 after buying an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
