Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $12.01. Hudson Global shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

