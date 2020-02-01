Hurify 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hurify has a total market cap of $44,267.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hurify has traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, CoinMex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hurify alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.05856788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, CoinMex, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.