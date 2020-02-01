Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) versus NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEX) Head-To-Head Review

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hurricane Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.78%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hurricane Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.51 $59.33 million $0.92 5.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Hurricane Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

