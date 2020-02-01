Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $70.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.