Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $70.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

