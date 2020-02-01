Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $59.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 13.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

