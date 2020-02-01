I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0739

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,460.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.01260460 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,955,730 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

