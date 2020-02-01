Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

