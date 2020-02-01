Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.89.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.62. 248,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,038. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $176.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Icon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

