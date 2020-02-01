Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5-83.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.07 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 382,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

