IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.