IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.97. IDEX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.22.

IDEX stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 486,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,142. IDEX has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

