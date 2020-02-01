IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, RTT News reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.42-5.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.42-5.58 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.01. 910,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $294.57.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

