iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Up 6.8%

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47, 152,045 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 605,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5,468.69%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

