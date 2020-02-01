Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE IHRT opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million.

