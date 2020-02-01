Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of NYSE IHRT opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93.
Iheartmedia Company Profile
There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc
