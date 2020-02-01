Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.40.
Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. 3,070,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.