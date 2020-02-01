Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. 3,070,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

