Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $385.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $290.07. 1,460,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.45 and its 200-day moving average is $306.19. Illumina has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Illumina by 410.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

