IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
IMMP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About IMMUTEP LTD/S
