IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMMP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

