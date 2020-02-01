Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $361.44

Shares of Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.44 and traded as low as $352.00. Impellam Group shares last traded at $353.00, with a volume of 4,184 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.95. The company has a market cap of $165.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.